Surviving

They are in a sheltered space and none the worse of the storm. Loving the colours.

Three good things

1. Lots of work on tidying up the debris from the weeping beech tree. But our good friend Charlie came with his trailer and took away much of it. He has lots of space where it will all naturally decompose.

2. Tarpaulins stored in the shed were very useful and the back garden is back to 'normal' '

3. House tidying ongoing but will finish in the morning and relax with our good friend when she arrives in the evening.