Evie's story

So we have a little author in the family. Laura sent this photo of her with a story about Bunny going to visit Grandma, scribed by one of the nursery team!!! It's very sweet.

Three good things

Another dust busting and sorting day. It's very therapeutic......I know there are some places that still need a thorough revisit but not a major project.

1. Lovely catch up with a good friend who's staying with us while at a conference for a few days.

2. Long chat with Susannah....

3. Fridge sort out....some items hiding from the grandchildren 😂