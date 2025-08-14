Cool end to hot day

Oh how hot today was. I had some baking to do for the charity shop at the church hall, then coffee/tea duty, thankfully in a shady area of the garden.

Thundery, heavy, afternoon.... crashed out on the sofa and woke to rain, thunder, lightning.....

and demolition work going on nearby.

It's a lot cooler now and my snooze has done what I needed .....will keep me going till bed time.

Three good things

1. Pimms with cucumber and strawberry....so cool.

2. Clean up in the kitchen after dinner.

3. Looking forward to a long sleep. 💤

