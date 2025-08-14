Previous
Cool end to hot day by sarah19
Cool end to hot day

Oh how hot today was. I had some baking to do for the charity shop at the church hall, then coffee/tea duty, thankfully in a shady area of the garden.
Thundery, heavy, afternoon.... crashed out on the sofa and woke to rain, thunder, lightning.....
and demolition work going on nearby.
It's a lot cooler now and my snooze has done what I needed .....will keep me going till bed time.
Three good things
1. Pimms with cucumber and strawberry....so cool.
2. Clean up in the kitchen after dinner.
3. Looking forward to a long sleep. 💤
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Sarah Bremner

