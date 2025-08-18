No manse land

In Scotland the house where the minister of a church/congregation lives is called the Manse.

When we moved here thirty years ago the Manse was very close to our house.

But no longer....... the old manse has been demolished and the Glebe - the land attached to the Manse - has had lots of houses built on it.

After a very noisy day, with large machines doing what they do, the Manse is totally cleared!!!

Three good things

1. Bags of items left after the Pop up charity shop at the church hall last week, were very well received by charity shops not far away.

2. Team work at the stream.... wearing wellies and long sleeved rubber gloves I managed to clear a large section of the stream, weeds, mud, debris...... while Allan cleared overgrown plants from the burn side. Still a bit to do but very satisfied with our efforts.

3. Dark chocolate after dinner 💛