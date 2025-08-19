Sign up
Photo 3696
Evening glow across the empty space
We're noticing details and changes where the manse was previously..... it's going to be very different when the leaves fall and we see lights in the houses beyond.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
16th August 2025 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
