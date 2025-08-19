Previous
Evening glow across the empty space by sarah19
Photo 3696

Evening glow across the empty space

We're noticing details and changes where the manse was previously..... it's going to be very different when the leaves fall and we see lights in the houses beyond.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
