Pruning time

The ornamental pear, a little beech hedge and a slightly delicate Acer. The Acer was a gift from a friend who looked after Susannah before/after school when I went back to work.

The Ornamental Pear was a gift from our friends - three couples, for my 50th birthday.

And the beech hedge (three little trees) I bought a long time ago to protect the Acer from the blast of north winds we sometimes get.

It was rather amusing.....I deliberately keep these at fairly low height. Allan came to see how I was getting on and suggested the little electric hedge trimmers so.....

I was happy for him to do the higher branches but I could do the rest.... and then I noticed the difference in approach!!!!

He worked like a barber!!!! I preferred a hairstylist approach 😂😂😂

But I'm glad to say that with a little guidance he saw the difference.

Three good things

1. All looking tidier now.

2. All the cuttings away to the garden recycling centre.

3. Air and light and happy with the view from the patio window 😊