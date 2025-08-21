Previous
Next
E's book week by sarah19
Photo 3697

E's book week

She is such a book lover, and she loves dressing up 🥰
Loved the collage and she was in the astronaut outfit when she was telling me all about it.
Three good things
1. Catch up on WhatsApp
2. Lots more gardening.
3. Tidying up and making plans.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A wonderful collage, she looks so happy with the books and the costumes - fav!

Ian
August 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact