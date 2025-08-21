Sign up
Photo 3697
E's book week
She is such a book lover, and she loves dressing up 🥰
Loved the collage and she was in the astronaut outfit when she was telling me all about it.
Three good things
1. Catch up on WhatsApp
2. Lots more gardening.
3. Tidying up and making plans.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5200
photos
49
followers
70
following
1013% complete
Fisher Family
A wonderful collage, she looks so happy with the books and the costumes - fav!
Ian
August 22nd, 2025
