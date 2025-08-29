Sign up
Photo 3705
Evie's first snow
So Daddy took her for a drive and they found Australia's snow..... as her mum pointed out there are ski slopes not too far away.
She had a lot of fun.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
