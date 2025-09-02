Keys.... treasure

So today I found them!

We'd been away last week and when we returned I was really concerned at where my keys were. They were both together earlier - not the best idea!!! We contacted the garage where I bought my car.... Lovely guy explained what was possible.

We worked out strategies so the house was safe and Allan had the car key.

Many prayers were shared.....and today I did a LOT of tidying, sorting, laundry, ....but not much joy.

Putting away items, I had another look in the rucksack I use for swimming lessons and in a hidden pocket I felt them...the keys!!!

Oh the joy! The gratitude and so much more.

Contacted family and friends who I had shared with. And smiled for me rest of the day!!!

Three good things

1 take time, don't rush, trust that we can be led to where we need to be.

2. Allan was there to share the joy.

3. What a lot of tidy, sorted spaces there are in our house tonight 😂😂😂