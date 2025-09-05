Sign up
Previous
Photo 3713
Dancing
So friends pass on delightful dresses, just what a little girl loves!!!
Three good things
1. Catch up online.
2. House group friends
3. Tidying up at the back of the house
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5215
photos
49
followers
70
following
1017% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th September 2025 2:44pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
❤️❤️❤️
September 7th, 2025
