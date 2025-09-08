Previous
Simply the best by sarah19
Simply the best

Leftover chicken curry with new potatoes and broccoli spears.
Some meals take so much preparation and others just work together with very little thought!
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
