Cousins visiting by sarah19
Photo 3716

Cousins visiting

After a few days at No 3 Donna with son and DIL travelled west, visiting sister Kate. There are some very ancient brochs not far from her village and Kate's granddaughter Millie enjoyed showing these special places.

The Glenelg Brochs are a pair of 2,000-year-old Iron Age stone towers, Dun Telve and Dun Troddan, situated in a beautiful valley (Gleann Beag) near the village of Glenelg in the Scottish Highlands. These impressive, twin-walled structures were thought to be defensive homes for the Picts or an early form of castle. They are remarkably well-preserved due to the isolation of the area, featuring dry-stone construction with a double wall, passages, and staircases, and are a popular historical site managed by Historic Environment Scotland.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
