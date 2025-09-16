Previous
Swim done by sarah19
Sister Sheila and her daughter Eilidh with their medals after swimming the Hudson River at the weekend. They said the conditions were really good and they enjoyed the event!!! Rather them than me!!!
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Dorothy ace
Well done ladies!
September 16th, 2025  
