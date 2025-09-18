Previous
View from the Barn at Barra (by Inverurie) by sarah19
View from the Barn at Barra (by Inverurie)

A beautiful afternoon at a superb venue and a lovely afternoon tea to raise awareness and support for The Leprosy Mission.
One of the team was Pam Rhodes who sometimes presents BBC 'Songs of Praise' on Sundays. And so many moving stories from different parts of the world.
Three good things
1.A warm afternoon so outside seats were in use before the start time.
2. Amazing selection of 'fine pieces' as they call them in this part of the country 😂
3. My lovely friend Sheila was happy to come too......so nice to have lovely company.
