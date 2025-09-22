Previous
More soft shades of autumn 🍁 by sarah19
More soft shades of autumn 🍁

At Pitmedden for a walk and the soft tomes of the floral areas are pretty special.
Three good things
1. A walk to the shops
2. Lots of laundry done ☺️
3. Painting and rearranging some photos/pictures on the hall walls.... definitely looks better!
Sarah Bremner

Pat Knowles ace
All those stunning colours….its magical.
September 22nd, 2025  
