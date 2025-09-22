Sign up
Previous
Photo 3729
More soft shades of autumn 🍁
At Pitmedden for a walk and the soft tomes of the floral areas are pretty special.
Three good things
1. A walk to the shops
2. Lots of laundry done ☺️
3. Painting and rearranging some photos/pictures on the hall walls.... definitely looks better!
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
1
2
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5231
photos
50
followers
70
following
1021% complete
3722
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
20th September 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
All those stunning colours….its magical.
September 22nd, 2025
