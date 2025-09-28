Royal Visit to Tapestry of Scotland

It's impossible to choose one item from the amazing tapestry, but this one was displayed close by to mark the occasion when King and Queen visited. I think they may have done a few stitches each but most completed by experienced stitchers.
Three good things
1. A beautiful sunny morning heading up to the city centre.
2. Met some friends and family at church before heading to train. ...😞....long delay due to broken rail south of the border, and missed connecting train at Aberdeen.
But we were given a taxi home to our house 😀
3. A box of new plants delivered....so gardening in the morning 👍