Joan's garden

I loved the way the colours were developing in the autumn chill etc. Last time we were there it was summer with the vibrant reds and blues etc.

It's a quiet street but lots of local people stop to admire the way things are growing and changing.

Three good things

1. An early start...... joinery team came early and made good progress with replacement of some windows. Will make a difference reducing traffic noise and keeping warmth in!!!

2. A lovely afternoon with some of my classroom assistant team, no longer working full time 😀

3. Zoom with the siblings.... always good to catch up.