Previous
Photo 3744
Last night... harvest moon
It was such a lovely evening so I wrapped up and enjoyed a walk. Spotted the moon soon after leaving the house, but tricky getting a good photo when artificial lights at the tennis club building.
Just for the record really.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
7th October 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
