Last night... harvest moon by sarah19
Photo 3744

Last night... harvest moon

It was such a lovely evening so I wrapped up and enjoyed a walk. Spotted the moon soon after leaving the house, but tricky getting a good photo when artificial lights at the tennis club building.
Just for the record really.
8th October 2025

Sarah Bremner

