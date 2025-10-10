Workmen huddle

So..... here they are..... again. For three weeks we've had a solitary post on the pavement, just at the end of our drive. A week ago it had a 30 sign on one side and a 20 sign on the other side!

There have been seven council workmen plus digger, traffic lights and various vehicles at work.

Today it looks like they have partly got the job done.....lights away.....but not sure what next.....laugh??? cry????

Three good things

1. Lovely sunshine..... newly painted sitting room wall is lovely in the light.

2. Flu vaccinations this morning.... hardly noticed it !

3. Gorgeous plums from a Pitmedden colleague of Allan.....choices!!!!

We're not