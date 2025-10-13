Previous
Happy Anniversary by sarah19
Photo 3748

Happy Anniversary

So....five years since social distancing, restricted wedding guests and a 10pm curfew.......
But Jonathan and Sarah enjoyed their rather special day at Pitmedden Garden, wedding ceremony in glorious sunshine and lovely champagne and nibbles arranged by some of the team, before
heading to a lovely hotel where we all enjoyed a delicious meal and stayed
overnight.
Three good things
1. Happy together with their little family.
2. Lots of phone chats.
3. Busy day here.... lifting carpet for replacement coming tomorrow!
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1026% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Happy anniversary to them!
October 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact