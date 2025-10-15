Woodland fun

Had a lovely afternoon with my study-buddy from years ago....so nice that we have been in touch through so many different phases of life. Loved going for a walk in the woods, spotting geese in the sky and fun play in the garden.

Three good things

1. Swimming was so good today....met a young lady who I taught over 20 years ago. She was on duty at the pool and SO fab to say hello. 'Keep going Mrs Bremner,' she said as she was leaving after her shift. 'You're doing really well!' 😂😂

2. Role reversal....it was a delight at so many levels.

3. Pictures on the wall....but lots of decisions about what others to put in place....🤔