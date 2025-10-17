Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3752
And then there were eight...
The work continues, and the noise.
Not sure how long.... but there's been some progress....
Three good things
1. A lot of tidying up.
2. Some gardening....oh so much more to do.
3. Planning for the weeks ahead. Maybe a catch up with my sister Kate.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5257
photos
50
followers
70
following
1028% complete
View this month »
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3752
3753
3754
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
17th October 2025 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Same here Sallie! Our road is all dug up down to the bones! Another week of disruption but will be good when it’s finished!
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close