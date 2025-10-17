Previous
And then there were eight... by sarah19
Photo 3752

And then there were eight...

The work continues, and the noise.
Not sure how long.... but there's been some progress....
Three good things
1. A lot of tidying up.
2. Some gardening....oh so much more to do.
3. Planning for the weeks ahead. Maybe a catch up with my sister Kate.
Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Pat Knowles ace
Same here Sallie! Our road is all dug up down to the bones! Another week of disruption but will be good when it’s finished!
October 19th, 2025  
