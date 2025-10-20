Previous
Railway Event by sarah19
Railway Event

This morning we took the train to Aberdeen and spent some time at an excellent exhibition celebrating two centuries of railway travel. It was all on board a special train and really well done.
The 'map' was projected from above on to a tray of sand and visitors could move the sand and change the landscape and position of the railway tracks. It was fascinating....I could have spent a lot of time playing there!!! But lots of other people coming behind me so. ...
Three good things
1. Sharing stories about significant train journeys we have had.
2. Lunch at the City centre...... lots of families with children on school holidays 😂
3. Train journey home in sunshine 🌞
Sarah Bremner

