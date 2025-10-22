Previous
Train journey in darkness by sarah19
Train journey in darkness

The last part of my train journey (to meet up with sister Kate) was dark and only at the small stations did anything break the blackness.
This was at Dingwall, looking at the 'shutter' of what had once been the station shop, selling newspapers, magazines sweets etc. .
I was about eight before my Dad bought a car. There wasn't a great need in our little town, with friends and relatives who helped out if required.
But going on summer holidays to the Western Isles we took the train. First stop was Dingwall where we changed trains and bought some treats. Then we headed west to get 'The Loch Seaforth' to sail across the Minch to Lewis.
Memories tumbled in my brain at this stop and I just wanted to catch the moment.

Three good things
1. A fairly positive dental appointment! More to be done but very gentle dentist.
2. Delicious dinner in the oven as Kate had arrived the previous day and been busy.
3. Catch up with our lovely friend /neighbour and lots of news and chat!
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely story behind this image, Sarah. It's funny isn't it - what we remember. We always had a car, but as kids, I don't ever remember travelling on a train! Buses yes, but not trains. I guess that is linked to where you lived at the time. Losing the train between Ballater and Aberdeen must have been a really sad day, and it would be great to have it now!
October 23rd, 2025  
