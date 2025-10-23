Kate's painting of No 3

This lovely painting of our house has been on the wall opposite what was Dad's chair for many years. He loved it and when Mum used the chair she loved it too.

It shows the view across the Dornoch Firth and the Sutherland hills beyond, very loved view of home.

Kate and I had two nights together at No 3, a little poignant as the shared family house is changing ownership before the end of the year. But all happy that little sister is buying it, and little brother and SIL will be living in it, all being well, for a few years.

Three good things

1. Kate heading to Inverness so gave me a lift to the railway station.

2. Cosy but busy train and a very wet day for travelling.

3. A lovely lunch with Allan at CoCo-works, the super little cafe at Inverurie station.