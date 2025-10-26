Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3761
Wild and wet and windy
Could have stayed in bed all day with the gloom and howling wind when we woke.
But we didn't!
Three good things
1. Good to get a little bit of calm.
2. Vegetable casserole... comfort food
3. Sensitive teeth calming down
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5265
photos
51
followers
70
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
25th October 2025 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat Knowles
ace
Your lovely trees! I was looking forward to a lie in for the first time in a week….the light morning woke me up at 7am…typical.
October 27th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
@happypat
glad the trees are still standing!!! Definitely need cosy clothes now.
October 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close