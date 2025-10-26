Previous
Wild and wet and windy by sarah19
Photo 3761

Wild and wet and windy

Could have stayed in bed all day with the gloom and howling wind when we woke.
But we didn't!
Three good things
1. Good to get a little bit of calm.
2. Vegetable casserole... comfort food
3. Sensitive teeth calming down
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Pat Knowles ace
Your lovely trees! I was looking forward to a lie in for the first time in a week….the light morning woke me up at 7am…typical.
October 27th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
@happypat glad the trees are still standing!!! Definitely need cosy clothes now.
October 27th, 2025  
