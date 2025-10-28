Big sister little sister

There is a lot of photo sorting to do.....the house at number 3 was where so many family photos were stored, but with it changing ownership a lot of treasure has to be rearranged. Good that scanning facilities are so available now!!

I'm the big sister here and little sister Chris.

Three good things

1. Lots of sorting done and new boxes I bought yesterday are perfect.

2. A very busy afternoon in the garden, planting two new roses (Gertrude Jekyll) my favourite! One is in a pot so perhaps easier to transfer if we get to downsizing 🤔

3. End of a full day! Yawnnnn! 🥱