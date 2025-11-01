In the pink

A rather damp and grey start was transformed to a light and very different afternoon. A lovely walk at Fyvie Castle Estate, round the lake, tea and cake, and on the way back to the car....the amazing pink leaves of this Acer tree (I think 🤔)



Three good things

1. Cleared the ironing pile!!! And a cool trick.... putting a dry duvet cover in the tumble dryer with some just washed tea towels 😊 no ironing required.

2. Allan made cake.

3. A multi photo frame with sweet memories ready for the study wall.