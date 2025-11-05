Previous
A curious point of view by sarah19
Photo 3769

A curious point of view

My Christmas cactus is blooming nicely.
But it' may need a different plant pot to see if at its best 😂
Three good things
1 Love the pink
2. From a lovely friend
3. A day at No 3, house clearance..,part two 🤔
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1032% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact