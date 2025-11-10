Previous
Next
Haddo duck party by sarah19
Photo 3772

Haddo duck party

Three good things
1. No one is afraid....not the ducks or the children!!!
2. Remembering Laura being rather tearful when they came near her pushchair!
3. Hungry children ate up all their dinner when we got home.

10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1033% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact