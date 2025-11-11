Previous
One for the photo album by sarah19
Photo 3773

One for the photo album

They were quite agreeable when Daddy said smile 😄
Home safely and after picking up their mum the little people 💤 for most of the journey.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful photo for the family album !
November 10th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
@beryl thank you for your lovely comment. 😄
November 10th, 2025  
