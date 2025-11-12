Parcel delivery

These plates are the same pattern as Mum and Dad's anniversary gift for their silver wedding. Clearing out the house, one of my nieces mentioned to her mum, my sister Kate, that she would like some of the plates.

When Kate was at the house someone had taken the remaining plates.. I felt so sorry... but looked online and found these. Today they arrived.... just three (a fourth was broken 🥲 but I'll get them to my niece quite soon.

Three good things

1. Searching online it's amazing what you can find.

2. There's another set arriving soon.

3. Little gifts from aunties can be rather special.