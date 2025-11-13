Previous
Pat's viola and pansies by sarah19
Photo 3775

Pat's viola and pansies

Mixed and matched, salvaged from the gravel path and found at the garden centre which is sadly closing down.
And you might not notice the three rose roots/
stems but hopefully in a few months they will be established in their new home.
I'm sure the viola will be hardy and enjoy the TLC.
It's rather sad that this local garden centre is closing as we've been great customers for over twenty-five years. But the family are retiring and no one seems to want to take it on.
Three good things
1. Plant care..... and they flourish for years.
2. Higher location....and anything that thrives there will really do well in sheltered places.
3. Generations of varieties still happy down here.
Sarah Bremner

