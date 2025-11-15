Previous
An extra angel by sarah19
Photo 3776

An extra angel

Sorting out stuff in the spare room and found this angel I ordered online a few years ago when our regular one was 'missing' for a week 😄
She's rather glittery and I don't really like her much but a friend who's involved in Christmas decorations at church said she could use her so .....
Three good things
1. Feeling like getting out a bit, though still rather chilly.
2. Some lovely white wine with dinner. Allan said it was from a box he ordered a long time ago!
3. Hair cut.... Allan had his done today.... much better!!
Sarah Bremner

