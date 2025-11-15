An extra angel

Sorting out stuff in the spare room and found this angel I ordered online a few years ago when our regular one was 'missing' for a week 😄

She's rather glittery and I don't really like her much but a friend who's involved in Christmas decorations at church said she could use her so .....

Three good things

1. Feeling like getting out a bit, though still rather chilly.

2. Some lovely white wine with dinner. Allan said it was from a box he ordered a long time ago!

3. Hair cut.... Allan had his done today.... much better!!