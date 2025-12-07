Sign up
Previous
Photo 3793
Early get together with some little people.
Having a lovely catch up time with Jonathan and family. The weather forecast has been wrong all weekend and it has only rained a little.
Three good things
1. Time with Grace one to two..
2
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
