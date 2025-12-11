Previous
Christmas door by sarah19
Photo 3799

Christmas door

Found the Christmas decorations in the loft. And added some bits and pieces. Our outside light needs a new bulb🤔
Three good things
1. A lovely catch up with a great colleague from years ago.
2. Moss from the garden!!!
3. Bits and pieces for tea time
Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011.
