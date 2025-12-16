Previous
Next
Subtle December pallette by sarah19
Photo 3802

Subtle December pallette

Down the lane, by the burn side, water flowing swiftly after rain..
Love the earthy colours..... they change when we aren't looking closely.
Just for the record.....a different view .... watch the space.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1042% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact