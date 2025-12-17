Previous
Still there are islands of light by sarah19
Still there are islands of light

In another dark day in Kyiv.... borrowed from an article I read each week.
🙏 for friends and 'family' we love there and others who have not been home there for a few years now 😢

Still, there are islands of light in the city — last week, a small Christmas market appeared not far from our office, and it even includes an ice rink. I believe the last time this city square had a Christmas market was the winter before the full-scale war. Amazing that it would reappear now, in what feels like the most depressing and dark December I can recall. I’ll write it down as a Christmas miracle.
💛
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
