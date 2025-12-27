Sign up
Previous
Photo 3810
What a crowd ... Day 2
And such a steep climb to our seats, but a very memorable experience.....even if loyalties were in different camps. 😂😂
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
2
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5313
photos
51
followers
70
following
1043% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
27th December 2025 12:53pm
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Wow, that is a steep seating area!
December 27th, 2025
Sarah Bremner
ace
@casablanca
sure is!! 😀
December 27th, 2025
