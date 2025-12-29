Creativity with Evie

It was a lovely sunny day and there were some plastic bottles ready for recycling......so we worked outdoors.

She did laugh when I started making a character head from a cardboard box ....and we found various bits and pieces to add from her crafting collection ....her hands were very black (as were mine!) and there was a lot of glue involved 😂

Three good things

1. Sunshine and shady places

2. A lovely visit to the Children's Farm

3. Jigsaw time 🧩....we started last night but it's going to be a long task I think 🤔

