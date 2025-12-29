Previous
Creativity with Evie by sarah19
Photo 3814

Creativity with Evie

It was a lovely sunny day and there were some plastic bottles ready for recycling......so we worked outdoors.
She did laugh when I started making a character head from a cardboard box ....and we found various bits and pieces to add from her crafting collection ....her hands were very black (as were mine!) and there was a lot of glue involved 😂
Three good things
1. Sunshine and shady places
2. A lovely visit to the Children's Farm
3. Jigsaw time 🧩....we started last night but it's going to be a long task I think 🤔
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
