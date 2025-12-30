Previous
Happy Birthday Laura
Happy Birthday Laura

Out for Birthday Breakfast ..... great food and a lovely calm morning together.
Three good things
1. Dada and Evie made cake.
2. Grandma and Seanair went shopping
3. Mama and Dada off out for dinner. 🥰
Sarah Bremner

