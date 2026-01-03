Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3817
Afternoon outing with Laura
At a calm spot beside the Yarra Riverside.... a place which has been very successful since COVID times.
There was a significant birthday party for a one year old little guy today, but mostly going home time when we were there.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
1
1
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5323
photos
51
followers
70
following
1046% complete
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
3819
3820
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fabulous picture of you two intrepid travellers! Love the hats.
January 11th, 2026
