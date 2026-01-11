A new book for Evie

Yesterday Allan and I went to Auckland city centre on the bus. The family went on their own trip to Devonport and had an excellent day.

We spent a lovely couple of hours at the Art Gallery.

So much to see, fabulous art, architecture and culture, and delicious food at the cafe.



Enjoying our time in New Zealand. .... and pleasantly warm. Good to be away from the extreme heat in Melbourne at the moment.

Another outing with Laura and Rory today, while Dada and Evie sailing to an island with hope of seeing dolphins.