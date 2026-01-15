Lunch with a view

Rather special having things organised by generous children!

At the end of the pier, The Hilton, and delightful late lunch in a quiet dining room, a charming view over the harbour and suburbs beyond. It was very relaxing ! Just two other couples so hardly a crowd. And every mouthful was special. The sun came out and we watched the ferries and tour boats coming and going round the islands .... thought of going for a sail but......

Three good things

1. Crab cakes and Greek salad, and Snapper.....went down a treat.

2. Room for dessert...... outstanding mango cheesecake with cream.......

3. Cosy in our room with a view..... it's pouring rain and rumbling thunder from time to time. Glad we can stay here till time for a taxi in the morning.

