Passing on a special doll

My Auntie Liz gave me two dolls last time I visited. She'd had them for over 50 years but only had one son so they hadn't really been played with. Auntie Liz loves seeing photos of our grandchildren and thought it would be better to give them to my granddaughters than standing in her spare room.

I wasn't sure how Evie might react, as all her dolls are soft fabric and very cuddly.....and I was quite apprehensive.

But she was really interested in my story and fascinated by the doll. And after investigating the stand she came with, and checking out how her dress came off 😂😂 all was just fine.

Three good things

1. Son in law was so interested in the story of my aunt wanting to give Evie the doll, and very appreciative 💛

2. And daughter Laura was very happy to see how Evie was enjoying this lovely gift.

3. Laura and Evie took me to see the Toy Library a few streets away. All run by volunteers members pay a small annual fee and they can choose some toys to borrow for a month.. Evie noticed a doll's pram! She clearly had a plan.

When we got home......her new doll was tucked in the pram and has been pushed around very nicely. 🥰🥰

I don't think I have ever felt the way I do today. Being the middle person, passing on the doll and having sweet photos to share with Auntie Liz, by email, ...... it's just a delightful surprise.

