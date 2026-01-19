Studying the menu...

Had a wonderful Birthday Lunch with Allan at one of Laura and Iain's favourite places.....Gimlet.

Amazing choices on the menu, fantastic food presented perfectly and so much attention to detail in everything. I had the best view of all the busy-ness going on in the restaurant.

And loving the 'just the two of us' after so much buzz.

Three good things

1. Delightful champagne

2. Watching tennis afterwards on the grassy banks with huge screens.... just for a while.

3. Sweet little parcels of loveliness from the children, and more from their Mum and Dad..

And flowers of course.