Special stories and chats

Katie Morag books have been very special in our family reading times. The stories are set in the islands of the West of Scotland and ring true for our generation and are loved by those that follow. Evie and Rory in Australia love them, and this giant volume was what Evie chose for our last wee while before we got a car to the airport.. .....

What a wonderful five weeks. We know the little ones better than we have ever been able to before, and felt so blessed to see and be with their lovely Mum and Dad. They went out of their way to create opportunities for us all to have delightful shared experiences together.

Three good things

1. Car to the airport from their house..... the little ones were asleep before we reached the departure lounge!

2. Packing was done before lunch time and we had a lovely beach and ice cream afternoon.

3. A very special start to the new year.