Home again by sarah19
Photo 3831

Home again

Lovely flowers in the kitchen, meal and essentials in the fridge and lovely card and gifts from our neighbours Sheila and Euan. He picked us up at the railway station and drove us home.
We had an absolutely brilliant visit to our family in Melbourne and excellent travel home.
Feeling very blessed.
Three good things
1. Back to our special place and familiar surroundings.
2. Christmas cards and birthday cards to open.
3. Cosy house and electric blanket....I didn't miss that while we were away but..... will sleep well 💤
25th January 2026

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1049% complete

Photo Details

