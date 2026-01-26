Previous
Snowdrops by sarah19
Snowdrops

Really are home when we see these delightful little flowers ....they are in the front garden circle 😄 And I've just spotted clumps of them at the bottom of the back garden. I'd not anticipated the delightful feeling of seeing them. And other signs of spring on the way with hellebores in bud in a pot on the patio - my birthday present last year 😄
Three good things
1. A good sleep in our own bed.....
2. Messages from friends.... may take a few days to get in touch with them all!!!
3. Unpacking underway and laundry....a bit at a time!
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Sarah Bremner

