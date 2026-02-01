Sign up
Previous
Photo 3839
Precious times
Laura with her little people, and Zinc their lovely greyhound.
Three good things
1. Little guy is 9 months old
2. Big sister will be five in June
3. That dog is so gentle and shares space in amazing ways 🥰
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5342
photos
51
followers
70
following
1051% complete
View this month »
